The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Chairperson Lieutenant colonel Lilian Muwina says government’s huge investment in the aviation sector has consequently raised investor confidence in the country.

Speaking in an interview after inspecting construction works at the new Copperbelt International Airport, Lt. col Muwina says this has seen airport infrastructure meeting modern standards.

She noted that the state of current infrastructure has introduced new technology in accordance with the laws governing international aviation standards adding that the anticipated launch of a national airline will add to the advancement and expansion of the sector.

And CAA Director General (DG) Gabriel Lesa disclosed that the country has continued to record a passenger growth trend of about ten percent.

Mr Lesa said the relaunch of a national airline is the only means to harvest the huge growth of passengers.

He disclosed that the relaunch process of the national airline is at the third phase which is aircraft operator certification, a prerequisite to operating an airline.

The then Minister of Transport and Communication Brain Mushimba told parliament during its last session, said Zambia’s aviation sector is projected to grow at the rate of 13 per cent year on year, signifying the sector’s potential to contribute towards the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the creation of employment in our country.

Dr Mushimba said his then ministry was working to position the country strategically so as to optimise the benefits from the projected growth in the aviation sector.

Furthermore, global growth trends in the aviation sector indicate that the continent of Africa will remain a strong growth area for a long time going into the future, he added.

Dr Mushimba explained that in order to capitalise on these growth prospects, the Government has created the national airline, the Zambia Airways (2014) Limited, because it is aware of the fact it is critical to the attainment of our growth aspirations in the aviation sector.