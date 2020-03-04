Stakeholders in Manyinga have expressed happiness that calm and order has returned to Manyinga district after the district was characterized by alleged gassing and ritual killing activities.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Manyinga stakeholders Association Chairperson, Patrick Kamboyi said people are able to conduct their businesses in a peaceful manner unlike the insecurity that characterized the district last month.

Mr Kamboyi disclosed that pupils have also resumed classes and those seeking health care services can now access facilities peacefully.

He applauded government and Police for ensuring that farmers resume their usual agricultural activities peacefully without fearing for their lives.

Meanwhile, Senior Chief Sikufele of Manyinga district has advised his subjects not to the take law into their own hands through mob justice but report all criminal related activities to Police.

The traditional leader said it is disheartening to lose innocent lives and property in such barbaric activities.

He added that Manyinga has been a peaceful district adding that the image should be promoted by everyone.

Last month, several public and private properties were destroyed by riotous youths in Manyinga district while demonstrating over alleged gassing and ritual killings.