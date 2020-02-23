The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has called for an immediate stop to the killing of people by mobs and urged the public not to take the law into their own hands.

ZCCB President, George Lungu, has also advised all political leaders to be objective and responsible when commenting on matters of public interest to avoid anarchy and confusion.

Bishop Lungu says political parties should denounce all forms of criminality and subversive activities in order to guarantee peace and harmony.

He noted that the current occurrence of political parties accusing one another without evidence is fueling the situation.

The Bishop has further advised the security wing to be more proactive if they are to bring to a stop the gas attacks and mob killings.

And Bishop Lungu has also pointed out that the irresponsible recordings, posting and sharing of videos of mob killings and gassing on social media has worsened the situation.

He said youths and children should not be subjected to witnessing or participating in such acts as it may lead to a generation of citizens with no respect of human life.

In a statement released to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon by the ZCCB Catholic Secretariat, Bishop Lungu called on the leadership of all political parties to denounce all sorts of criminality and subversive activities in order to guarantee, peace, tranquility and harmony.