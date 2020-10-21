The Catholic Church in Chilubi district in Northern province have called for a violent free by- election scheduled for Thursday October 22, 2020.

Santa Maria Catholic Church Parish Priest Patrick Kateule praised President Lungu for being a champion of peace, love and unity.

Speaking when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at Maria parish today, Father Kateule noted that the church will support the stance taken by the President to discourage violence irrespective of who perpetuates it.

” As the catholic church we advocate for violent free campaigns before, during and the by election, we are in support of your stance of preaching, peace, love and unity among the people all the times,” said Fr Kateule.

He pledged to work with government in improving the lives of the people in Chilubi district in key sectors such as education and health.

Fr Kateule also thanked government for upgrading St Maria hospital to a first level hospital and further appealed for qualified personal to work at the facility.

And President Lungu has called on the church to be proactive in engaging political leaders on issues of peace, unity and love ahead of the elections.

The Head of State said government considers the church as a key stakeholder in the promotion of peace and unity adding that as time draws closer to the general elections next year, political parties will start frequenting churches soliciting for support and votes.

President Lungu noted that the church should take advantage of the presence of politicians and encourage them to promote love.

” We work with the church as our partner and we believe in God, so as we go to towards 2021 election next year the church should take advantage of the visits by politicians and preach to them the word of God on peace and unity for the benefit of the country,” he stressed.

He assured that the PF will continue to uphold peace, unity and will respect and protect rights of the people at all times.