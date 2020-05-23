The Catholic Archdiocese of Kasama has pledged to work with government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by adhering to the preventive measures put in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Kasama Arch-Bishop, Ignatius Chama also called on the parish priests to sensitise congregants in their respective parishes to adhere to measures put in by government during mass.

ZANIS reports that Arch-Bishop Chama was speaking during an interactive meeting with the Provincial Mult-sectoral COVID-19 team to strategize plans for the church to resume its normal gatherings.

He said the purpose of the meeting was to interact with the team before he could guide the church to resume its normal operations as he had earlier directed the closure of church business in view the Coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking earlier, Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, Davison Mulenga said the church and government must support each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Acting Provincial Health Director, Christopher Kombe, revealed that a COVID-19 testing machine will be installed in Kasama in the next two weeks.

And Provincial Education Officer, Grace Sinkolongo, also pointed out that schools are ready to ensure that all learners are prevented from contracting the disease when schools re-open on June 1, 2020.

The meeting which was held at Moto-moto Pastoral Centre and drew Parish Priests from the 12 districts of the province and was also attended by Police, RATSA, DMMU and the Council.

Northern Province has so far recorded five cases of COVID-19 with two in Kasama and one each from Mpulungu, Mungwi and Senga districts and are all quarantined at Lukupa Centre.