The Cavendish University has paid homage to its late Vice Chancellor Kalombo Mwansa whom it has described as an exceptional, hardworking and patriotic citizen.

The University says on its website that Professor Mwansa was an exceptional leader who was highly passionate about education and deeply committed to African development.

“It is with utmost sadness and our deepest regret that Council, Senate, management and staff of Cavendish University Zambia announce the passing of our Vice Chancellor, Professor Kalombo Mwansa,” says the University on its website.

Professor Mwansa passed away in the early hours of today

Professor Mwansa was appointed Vice Chancellor of Cavendish University Zambia (CUZ) on September 1, 2018. He previously served as CUZ’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Postgraduate Studies and Research.

He held a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Zambia, a Master of Laws from Harvard University, a Master of Philosophy in Criminology from Cambridge and a Ph.D. in Criminology from the University of London.

He was a highly respected scholar of law and criminology. He published a number of articles in the areas of Criminal Law and Criminology. In addition, he has published a book on Criminology.

On September 5, 2019 he was promoted to the rank of Full Professor by Cavendish University.

He previously served as Minister in ministries of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs, Mines and Minerals Development, and Defence.

He was also Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cabinet Office and a Member of Parliament.

During his service in the Ministries, he supervised the initiation and implementation of reforms in the Zambia Police Service under which the following were introduced Police Public Complaints Authority, Victim Support Unity, Community Policing and Human Rights Training at Police Training Schools.

“Our prayers go out to the family of our great Vice Chancellor and the nation at large over this great loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace, “ the University says.

Dr. Mwansa collapsed and died this morning at his home in State Lodge area.