A combined team of District and Provincial veterinary doctors have embarked on an extensive sensitisation program on the deadly Contagious Bovine Pleural Pneumonia (CBPP) which has so far claimed over 100 herds of cattle in the District.

The team were over the week in Likolomani Ward to sensitise farmers on the need to have their animals slaughtered so the disease does not spread to other areas.

Leading the delegation was Provincial Veterinary Officer, Harrison Shiwawa who advised farmers to have all animals in the affected kraals slaughtered if the disease is to be contained.

Dr Shiwawa said the exercise is a true reflection of government’s commitment to eradicating the deadly disease in Kaoma so that it does not spread to other areas.

He disclosed that from the time CBPP broke out in Kaoma District over 100 animals have died.

After sensitising farmers, the team is scheduled to carry out vaccinations.

And Kaoma District Commissioner, Kennedy Mubanga was disappointed that a named civic leader was misinforming affected farmers to use herbal medicines which has greatly contributed to farmers continue losing animals.

Mr Mubanga who was being represented by the Kaoma District Agriculture Coordinator, Christabel Kakumbi warned famers that the law will visit all those that have infected animals and are refusing to have them slaughtered.

After the successful sensitisation most farmers agreed to have their animals slaughtered.

CBPP is a disease that is not curable and mainly affect lungs of cows and the symptoms include coughing, weakness and loss of weight.

The meat is however safe for human consumption as the disease does not have any effects on humans.

The disease broke out in Kaoma District in April 2017.