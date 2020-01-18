Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has hailed the signing of an academic business partnership agreement between TAZARA and Copperbelt University (CBU).

Managing Director, Bruno Chang’andu said he is delighted to have signed the agreement which signals the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that they signed in 2017 to provide a framework for establishing a practical training institute that maximizes the utilisation of the already existing resources at TAZARA and CBU.

Eng Chang’andu added that he is positive that the agreement will give a push to the relationship and enable the two institutions to harness the knowledge and experience in the railway sector.

He said the partnership will position both institutions towards contributing to the planned African Integrated High Speed Railway Network (AIHSRN) in areas of human capital development and manufacturing of railway related products.

The TAZARA Managing Director added that AIHSRN is a flagship project of the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063, which has earmarked TAZARA’s Mpika workshops as one of the centres to play a key role in the manufacture of components for the railway project.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt University Vice Chancellor, Naison Ngoma says the CBU-TAZARA Mpika campus is already in full swing.

Prof Ngoma emphasized that the university is keen to see to it that TAZARA benefit through the training of employees, knowledge exchange and economic value for the utilisation of the TAZARA infrastructure.

He said he is particularly encouraged by the Southern Africa Railways Association (SARA) for welcoming the partnership and making recommendations that other member countries can take leaf.

The Vice Chancellor said the Mpika campus has already begun offering skills development in railway related engineering and logistics related academic programs at Diploma, Bachelor Degree, and Master Degree and PHD levels.

The business agreement which specifies the contributions and benefits of each party as well as dispute resolution mechanisms, was signed in Dar- es- Salaam, Tanzania on January 4, 2020.

TAZARA Head of Public Relations, Conrad Simuchile disclosed this to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali.