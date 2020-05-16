The Citizen Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC) has released K246, 790 kwacha funding to six cashew farmers in Lukulu district in Western Province under the Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP).

Lukulu District Acting Agricultural Coordinator Simon Masenga said out of the six farmers, four have since received their funds while two have not received yet.

Mr. Masenga explained that from the fund, each farmer will be supplied with different farming equipment ranging from shovels, ploughs, hoes, axes, working suits and oxcarts.

He added that the six farmers are from two farming camps namely Ngimbu and Boma West.

The Acting DACO however advised them to work extra hard in order to beat time since they received the seedlings late.

Speaking to ZANIS in Lukulu after a field visit today, Mr. Masenga observed that some farmers are doing well in terms of planting, spacing and clearing of the Cashew Fields.

The DACO has since instructed all Agricultural Extension Officers to be on the ground and encourage farmers to protect their fields from bush fires.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries Charles Mwala has urged his fellow farmers to be hard working.

Mr. Mwala who has so far planted 304 cashew plants pointed out that cashew farming needs a proactive approach and not waiting only for funds.