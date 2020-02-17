Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga says the province has recorded 22 cases of gassing of which 21 victims have been females.

The Minister has since warned perpetrators of the vice that government will not allow the peace that the country has enjoyed to be disturbed but unpatriotic people.

Speaking when he addressed members of the Ending Malaria Committee in Kabwe, Mr Mushanga says the motive behind the gassing is still not yet known but urged the investigative wings to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

He says reports have been recorded in Serenje, Mkushi, Kapiri Mposhi, Mumbwa and Kabwe and the eldest victim is aged 83 years old.

Mr Mushanga said all the victims were attended to by health personnel and have since been discharged.

He urged the police to ensure people behind the activities are arrested, and further warned people in the habit of speculating unverified information to desist as it was alarming the nation.