More than 300 vulnerable but viable farmers have started receiving their farming inputs under the Food Security Programme (FSP) in Chavuma District of North- Western Province.

Chavuma District Commissioner, Fredrick Fwoloshi flagged off the distribution and reiterated government’s commitment to empower the vulnerable in society so as to enhance food security at household level.

Mr Fwoloshi described the FSP as an initiative by government through the department of community development that is seeking to empower poor people with agriculture inputs and improve lives.

“During this season, the government has targeted 300 vulnerable but viable farmers in Chavuma district to benefit from the program. Each farmer will get two bags of basal dressing fertilizer, one bag of top dressing fertilizer, 10 kilogramme bag of maize seed and a 5 kilogramme bag of legumes, which will either be groundnuts or beans,” he outlined.

He encouraged beneficiaries to pay back the stipulated 2 by 50 kilogramme bags of maize or money equivalent to two bags after their harvest so that implementation of a sustainable social protection can be strengthened.

“As district administration, we humbly encourage all the beneficiaries to support this program by ensuring that they pay back so that the government’s intention of implementing a sustainable social protection network is strengthened”, he appealed.

He said government’s objective is to take development to everyone and hence support the FSP would make it easier for government to continue reaching out to others.

Meanwhile, District Assistant Social Welfare Officer, Peter Zulu appealed to the beneficiaries to utilize the inputs as doing so would indicate that government efforts is being appreciated.

Mr Zulu also disclosed that the number of beneficiaries might increase next year if the inputs are well managed.

“To our beneficiaries, we will always be there for you as government through the able leadership of His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and as you have seen from what has come today and with our sister department which is community development we will continue to look after you but as we do this for you please utilize whatever government is sparing for you”, he said.

Kelvin Ndungu, a visually impaired beneficiary, who spoke on behalf of the physically challenged, thanked government through the district commissioner for the gesture.

“We have never received any support starting from the year 2017, 2018 and 2019, but fortunately enough this year, 2020, God has favoured us through our beloved President, Edgar Lungu who has given us farming inputs, thank you very much”, he praised.