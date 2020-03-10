A 20 year old woman of Mungole area in Chavuma district has lost a leg after she was attacked by a crocodile whilst fishing in the Zambezi river.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police, Hudson Namachila who confirmed the development to ZANIS in Solwezi today, identified the victim as Prisca Kambenja.

Mr Namachila said the victim was attacked last Saturday on March 7, around 04:00 hours as she was fishing with her mother and sustained a deep cut on the left thigh.

Mr Namachila said the victim’s leg has since been amputated at Chavuma Mission Hospital where she is currently admitted.