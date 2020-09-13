Special Assistant to the President for Project Implementation and Monitoring, Andrew Chellah has called for speed construction of the Katoba –Chirundu –Chiawa road.

And Mr Chellah has directed the Road development Agency (RDA) to ensure the contractor working on the 100 kilometer road mobilizes enough equipment to promptly and smoothly execute the work and ensure that the project is completed by the end of December this year.

He said the government attaches great importance to the road, because it has an economic value as it is a getaway to the lower Zambezi from Lusaka.

ZANIS reports that Mr Chellah said this in Chirundu today, when he and a team of RDA officers inspected the construction progress of the road.

And China Geo-Corporation CGC Contract Manager Huang Wen, said by next week the whole equipment will be on site and the work will commence.

The Katoba – Chriundu via Chiawa in Lusaka Province, also serves as an alternative route to Chriundu from Lusaka and is expected to spur local development once constructed.