Cheshire Homes Society in Eastern Province has donated various assistive devices worth K200,000 to improve access to education among children with disabilities at Mchini Primary School in Chipata District in Eastern Province.

The donated assistive devices include wheel chairs, eye-glasses and braille books, among others.

ZANIS reports that the donation of the assistive aids is part of the three-year programme Cheshire Homes has undertaken to improve the life chances of 750 children to access education in the Eastern Province.

Eastern Province Education Officer Allan Lingambe commended Cheshire Homes Society for the programme that is aimed at promoting an inclusive education model for children with disabilities in Chipata and other districts like Katete, Sinda, Petauke and Nyimba.

Speaking in a speech read for him by Principal Education Standards Officer Beatrice Botha, Dr Lingambe said it is important that children with disabilities are equipped with assistive devices that will help them do their day to day tasks.

The PEO, however, noted with sadness that children with disabilities were the most affected due to the closure of schools as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic because they had few or no means of accessing learning during the schools’ lockdown.

“As a Ministry, we are confident that with the reopening of schools coupled with Covid-19 intervention, there will be a reduction in the barriers that children with disabilities face in accessing education,” he said.

Dr Lingambe said Mchini Primary School has been adopted as the centre of excellence for inclusive education in Eastern Province.

“It is clear by the adaptation works that have been carried out at the school that Mchini Primary School is leading the way to inclusion. We therefore encourage school heads from other schools to emulate the initiative that this school is making towards inclusive education,” he said.

Dr Lingambe encouraged parents to take up an active interest in the learning of their differently abled children, adding that the Ministry’s doors are open to all educational needs of the children.

Cheshire Homes Society Zambia Eastern Province inclusive education acting project manager Muma Mulabanya said his organisation is committed to ensure that children with disabilities have assistive devices in order for them to access education as their human right.

He said Cheshire Homes Society Zambia is working to supplementing government efforts of ensuring that it provides learning materials and other items for the children with disabilities.

And earlier, Mchini Primary School Head Teacher Nelly Mumba implored parents to ensure that the donated items are used by the rightful beneficiaries.

Ms Mumba said Cheshire Homes Society Zambia has spent a lot of money to procure the assistive devices, adding that the items should be handled with care.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of parents, Moses Daka commended the organisation for its noble gesture of donating to the children born with disabilities.

“As parents, we are really thankful because we were not able to afford these items. May God bless your works so that you may continue to help more children in other parts of the province,” he said.