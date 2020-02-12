Police in Chibombo District, Central Province have arrested a 32 year old man for allegedly killing his step son.

Chibombo District Commissioner Barnabas Musopelo has confirmed the incident to ZANIS in an interview today.

Mr Musopelo named the suspect as Joseph Hamooya of Makungu Village in Chief Chitanda’s area and Danny Ng’andu, aged 7 years of the same residence.

He said the suspect is alleged to have beaten his step son last week Thursday after the child offended him.

Mr Musopelo said the child sustained swollen and bruised buttocks from the beatings adding that Police suspect a stick was used in the act.

He said the child later died at home where he was being nursed by his mother.

Mr Musopelo said the suspect was later reported to the Police by a concerned community member.

The DC said the suspect is currently in Police custody and will appear in court soon.