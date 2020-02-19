The Nakonde magistrates’ court in Muchinga Province has convicted and sentenced a 26- year -old man to 6 months imprisonment with hard labour after he was found guilty of theft contrary to section 272 of the penal code, chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Appearing before Magistrate Johnston Lukwesa yesterday, was Lameck Sichone, a peasant farmer of Shem village.

Particulars of the offense were that on February 6, 2020, Sichone whilst at Shem village, around 12:00 hours was caught stealing a chicken belonging to his uncle Gilbert Sichone.

When Magistrate Lukwesa asked the accused why he stole the chicken, he responded that he wanted to have the chicken for a meal with his family.

In mitigation, the convict said he was a double orphan and a family man of four children.

He further said his house was in a deplorable state as such, it would collapse if he was sent to prison as there would be no one to take care of it.

In passing judgement, magistrate Lukwesa put into consideration that the accused did not waste the court’s time and was a first offender.

However, Magistrate Lukwesa said the accused was still young and energetic to do something productive and earn a living than engaging himself in matters of theft.

Magistrate Lukwesa then sentenced Sichone to 6 months imprisonment with hard labor to deter other would- be offenders.