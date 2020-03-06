Chief Kasoma Lwela of the Ushi people in Chembe District has bemoaned the dilapidated state of Kasoma Lwela road and seven bridges along the 27 kilometres stretch on the eastern part of the district.

Speaking to ZANIS after the inspection of the bridges, Chief Kasoma Lwela who was accompanied by Chembe Town Council Chairman, Victor Shamende, says the road is a bad state as it will soon be completely impassable.

The Chief notes that the maintenance of the bridges has been overdue and gave reference to Chiswishi Bridge which has never been given a facelift since its construction in 2006.

He explains that the bridge is a link between Chembe and Milenge Districts and is mostly used by farmers who do their farming in Milenge and transport their produce to Copperbelt through Chembe.

Chief Kasoma Lwela adds that some of the residents in Milenge who stay near the bridge access education and health services from Chembe District.

The traditional leader has since appealed to both Chembe and Milenge Members of Parliament (MPs) to quickly intervene and work on the Chiswishi Bridge and the road that links the two districts.

And Chembe Town Council Chairman, Victor Shamende said all the bridges and road needs urgent attention so that Kasoma Lwela ward is not cut off from the rest of the district.