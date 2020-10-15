Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people has applauded Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) for their role in the fight against Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the country.

The Paramount Chief notes that the effort by NGOs has contributed towards the reduction of SGBV cases in communities.

He explained that while government and its cooperating partners have scaled up measures to eliminate the vice, traditional leadership should also be in the forefront to champion the fight against SGBV.

The traditional leader said this in Luwingu during the Natwampane Sexual Gender -based Violence Project training for traditional leaders drawn from Chiefdoms across Northern Province.

And Chief Kaputa of the Tabwa speaking people said the meeting organized by World Vision will help chiefs contribute towards the reduction of SGBV cases in chiefdoms.

“It is gratifying to see traditional leaders come together to discuss ways of ending sexual gender based violence in our communities and the country at large,” he said.

The traditional leader who is also House of Chiefs Chairperson called on government and its partners to extend sensitization programs on SGBV to communities.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya who officiated at the training reminded traditional leaders that they are torch bearers of social norms adding that it is therefore incumbent upon them to lead the fight against SGBV.

Mr. Bwalya narrated that the scale of SGBV requires serious actions for it to be eliminated.

He explained that men and boys have continued to perpetrate the vice.

He was however quick to note that men have over the years become victims of SGBV further calling on them to report any cases of SGBV.

Mr. Bwalya said ending sexual gender based is a priority for the Zambian government and will continue to support projects such as Natwampane.

“We are aware that efforts made by all of you at the provincial and chiefdom level to prevent SGBV will be translated into a real difference in homes and communities across Northern Province,” he said.

World Vision Zambia and other cooperating partners with support from the European Union is implementing the Natwampane project to end sexual gender based violence in Northern and Luapula Provinces.