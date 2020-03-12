Chief Mukutuma of the Lamba speaking people in Lufwanyama district has called for immediate arrest of his induna who allegedly impregnated his 17 year old granddaughter.

Naming his induna as Isaac Nkandilo aged 70 , who is currently on the run, Chief Mukutuma said he recently received disturbing reports that Nkandilo had impregnated his granddaughter under his custody for three years.

Chief Mukutuma said this was according to reports from members of the community and the wife to the suspect, respectively.

Explaining that upon receiving the reports , he immediately withdrew the girl from the suspects home and later informed the district commissioner who rushed to the palace with the police to have the suspect arrested.

He however said upon hearing that the police had reached the palace to arrest him, his induna Nkandilo fled.

Chief Mukutuma has since described the suspect’s action as a disgrace to the Chiefdom who deserves to be punished.

And the minor, in an interview, narrated that she was taken from her parents place by her grandfather four years ago purporting that he wanted to sponsor her to school.

She said last year however, she was surprised when her grandfather told her not to be wearing any underwear when sleeping as it was against the Lamba customs.

The victim said in December last year her grandfather consequently started abusing her sexually after which he gave her K 150 and told her not to disclose to anyone.

She said the abuse took place three times on different occasions until last week when took the courage and disclosed to her grandmother who became suspicious and discovered that she was three months pregnant.

Meanwhile , Lufwanyama district Commissioner Miniver Mutesa when contacted said she had already engaged relevant authorities who are currently doing investigations to have the suspect arrested.