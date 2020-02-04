Chief Mwanza has implored residents Monze District in Southern province to plant trees to reverse the effects of climate change and create suitable environment farming.

Speaking at a tree planting exercise held at his Chiefdom yesterday, Chief Mwanza observed that rampant deforestation was a major cause for the poor rainfall the province has been receiving in recent years.

He thanked the Department of Forestry for teaching the local community on the effects and causes of climate change, and training on effective ways to promote afforestation.

“I would like to thank the Department of Forestry for teaching us on tree planting. I would like encourage people who have embraced this exercise to take part because it is good for the environment and will allow for better rainfall.

“Deforestation is very destructive, if one has to cut a tree then I am appealing to them to plant many more in replacement of the one they would have cut down,” Chief Mwanza said.

Speaking at the same event, Monze District Forestry Officer Andrew Kamwi said about 7, 100 trees have been planted of the targeted 15, 000 trees in this year’s planting season.

Noting that the Department of Forestry would be training 2, 000 bee keepers and 500 mushroom growers starting in March, Mr Kamwi calling on the community to take advantage of the training, as a means to diversify their sources of income.

And Town Council Environmental planner Mwaka Walubita, says there is need to expand on our understanding of the causes of climate change, beyond deforestation.

Ms Walubita called on the local community to embrace environment friendly practices in the management of waste, explaining that burning of garbage was detrimental to the environment.

“I therefore urge the community to champion the Keep Monze Clean, Green and Healthy campaign in addition to tree planting, for holistic approach to climate change mitigation, “ she added.

Meanwhile, Youth Motivation Team – Zambia (YMT- Z) Director, Ngandu Munachiba has called on youths throughout Monze District to come on board in the fight against environmental degradation.

Speaking at a tree planting exercise held in Njola Mwanza area today, Mr. Munachiba said it was in the best interest of youths to perverse the environment not only for future generations, but for themselves as well.

He observed that his organization would be planting 2, 500 trees throughout Monze District in 6 months, further inviting youths in the District to come on board.