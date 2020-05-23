Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary, Joyce Nsamba has advised against politicizing COVID-19 and attaching other vested interests.

And Mrs Nsamba has condemned COVID-19 patients who were seen dancing in the hospital ward in one of the insolation facilities in Muchinga in a video that has gone viral.

She said this is a time to support government’s efforts in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus as it is a matter that borders on the lives of all citizens.

ZANIS reports that Mrs Nsamba said this in Chinsali during the launch of the chiefdom -wide sensitization meeting on COVID -19 for traditional leaders in Muchinga Province.

Mrs Nsamba noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated many lives regardless of one’s age, sex and religion.

She said that government is undertaking its developmental agenda through a multi sectoral approach where all ministries and spending agencies participate in accordance with their portfolio functions.

Ms Nsamba further said that it was against this background that the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs has taken the lead through traditional leaders to support government’ efforts in advocacy, information, education and communication on COVID -19 prevention in rural communities.

“You will recall that on May 7, 2020 his royal highness Chief Kaputa, Chairperson of the House of Chiefs of Zambia, launched a chiefdom-wide COVID -19 sensitization exercise to be undertaken in all the 10 provinces of Zambia, ” said Ms Nsamba.

She added that the COVID-19 sensitization campaigns will be undertaken with support through the USAID Discover Health Project and other cooperating partners.

Mrs Nsamba charged that this is a fundamental commitment of all the chiefs in Zambia to work with the government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chiefs and their traditional structures are expected to hold hands together with the government in the pillar of disease prevention and control by ensuring that preventive measures that have been spelt out in Statutory Instruments number 21 and 22 of 2020 and other measures announced by President Edgar Lungu reach all our rural communities,” she advised.

She further called on all chiefs and their subjects, the church, political leaders, private sector and other stakeholders to embrace and support the noble cause.

And speaking at the same event, Provincial Council of Chiefs Committee Chairperson, Senior Chief Nkula said they have committed themselves to work closely with the government in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic.

The traditional leader said the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country and Nakonde in particular, is a source of worry and calls for serious measures to halt the further spread of the disease.

He expressed concern that people who are frequenting villages buying various produce, are a danger as they can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 if not thoroughly screened.

“As traditional leaders we are happy with the measures that the government has put in place aimed at halting the spread of the deadly coronavirus and we want to pledge our full support towards the fight in close collaboration with the government,” said Senior Chief Nkula.

In an effort to ensure that social distancing is observed in line with guidelines from the Ministry of Health, the sensitization meeting for chiefdom-wide on COVID-19 was split into three groups with other chiefs from Shiwang’andu and Mpika meeting in Mpika, Isoka and Mafinga.

And chiefs from Chinsali had their meeting in Chinsali while those from Chama will meet in Chama tomorrow.