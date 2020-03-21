Chieftainess Ikelenge in Northwestern Province has called on her subjects in the border town to cooperate and support the measures government has put in place aimed at preventing and controlling COVID-19.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS at her palace, the traditional leader said she will not tolerate people defying government measures to curtail coronavirus.

Chieftainess Ikelenge has advised her subjects to ensure that they avoid overcrowding in a bid to prevent person to person transmission of the virus in an event that there was a case of covid-19 in the district.

She has since started mobilizing the business community in the area to ensure that all public places are equipped with hand washing facilities in compliance with the measures put in place.

Meanwhile, the traditional leader has called on the Department of Health in Ikelenge to ensure that the district preparedness to deal with COVID-19 is strengthened especially at border points.

Ikelenge district lies at the tail end of Northwestern province, bordering Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC).