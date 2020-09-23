All the 4000 Farmers targeted as beneficiaries under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in Chienge District have each paid their K400 Contributions.

The Ministry of Agriculture in the area says the targeted input beneficiaries for the 2020/2021 Farming Season have paid a total of 1,600,000.

Confirming the development to ZANIS in an interview, Chienge District Agricultural Coordinator (DACO), Sunday Kalaba has revealed that farmers will start collecting Inputs during the first week of October.

And Mr Kalaba has described the delivery of the allocated inputs to Chienge District as excellent.

Mr Kalaba said so far all the allocated 14,000 by 50 Kilogram Bags of Urea Fertilizer has been delivered, while 18,980 by 50 Kilogram Bags of D-Compound has been delivered out of the allocated 20,000 Bags.

He said 2,500 by 10 Kilogram Bags of Maize Seed has also been delivered out of the allocated 4,000 by 10 Kilogram Bags.

The DACO further said all the allocated seeds of 1,000 by 5 Kilogram Bags of Sorghum and 2,000 by 20 Kilogram Bags of Groundnuts have been delivered to the district.

He revealed that the remaining inputs of 1,020 by 50 Kilogram Bag of D-Compound and 1,500 by 10 Kilogram Bags of Maize are expected by the end of this week.

“We want to ensure that all the inputs allocated to the District are delivered before we can also embark on the distribution to the farmers, however, we can assure our Farmers that the distribution will start in the first week of October,” Mr Kalaba said.

Government has allocated Chienge District 14,000 by 50 Kilogram Bags of Urea fertilizer and 20,000 by 50 Kilogram Bags of D- Compound fertilizer.

The other inputs allocated to the area is 4,000 by 10 Kilogram Bags of Maize Seed, 1,000 by 5 Kilogram Packets of Sorghum and 2,000 by 20 Kilogram Bags of Groundnuts.