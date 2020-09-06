Luapula Province Minister Nixon Chilangwa has bemoaned the poor workmanship on the Milenge-Kasanka road which being rehabilitated by the Road Development Agency (RDA).

Mr Chilangwa, in the company of his Permanent Secretary and other government officials, did an on the spot check of the maintenance works which commenced in June, 2020.

ZANIS reports that the Minister expressed displeasure at the quality of the works on the gravel road which is in a deplorable state.

“It is unacceptable that you have only worked on 18 kilometers of the 74 kilometers in three months’ time. You are claiming for allowances yet you are not doing substantial works. We will not allow you to waste government resources,” he stated.

Mr Chilangwa stated that government had this year released K 1.7 million for the maintenance of the road which links Milenge to Samfya district.

He tasked RDA to make the road passable before the onset of the rains.

And Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota ordered RDA management to take swift action to ensure the officers on site double up their efforts.

Engineer Mushota noted that a good road network is key in developing the area hence the urgent need to work on the road.

“The money government released is for the rehabilitation of the road and not for your hefty allowances. Ensure you put all the machinery in place and start doing proper works,” he added.

Meanwhile, Acting RDA Luapula Province Regional Manager Bernard Zulu clarified that ideally, the workers are supposed to work on 700 meters per day.

Mr. Zulu said he will sit the officers down and ensure they improve their work culture and do proper graveling of the Milenge-Kasanka road.