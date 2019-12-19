FIRST Lady Esther Lungu says she is saddened that violence against children is still prevalent despite the strides made as a nation in advancing child rights.

Mrs Lungu says statistics indicate that 31 percent of women aged between 20-24 years were married off before they attained the age of eighteen.

She said child marriage in Mumbwa alone stood at 26 percent adding that both girls and boys have continued to be sexually violated not only in Mumbwa district but the country at large.

Mrs Lungu said this in Mumbwa today when she officiated at the 30th anniversary of the Commemoration of the United Nations Children’s Day.

She said as First Lady, she takes a keen interest in the welfare of children adding that any form of violence against children was unacceptable.

‘’I take great exception to violence against children, and I will not rest until children enjoy their rights and reach their optimum development,’’ she said.

Mrs Lungu has urged all Zambians across the country to do more and ensure that children are protected from all forms of abuse, neglect and exploitation.

The First lady has since called for collaboration with law enforcement wings in ensuring that all acts of violence against children are reported.

Further calling for concerted efforts in preventing child rights violations in all its forms, the First Lady has also assured all children across the country that she would enhance her efforts in working towards a Zambia that provides children with safety.

“This is, where there rights and responsibilities were realized, “ she said.

Mrs Lungu observed that this was not a favour being done to the children but emphasized that it was their right.

She further said that the country had ratified a number of international conventions on different issues such as women’s rights and gender equality that had resulted in various legal instruments and policies such as the Anti-Gender Based Violence Act, the National Gender Policy, and the National Child Policy which the country had developed as a strategy on ending child marriage.

“It is gratifying to note that there was also on-going work around the Child Codification Bill, which would among other things harmonise some inconsistencies in statutory law in relation to children, “ she added.

Mrs Lungu said the measures were meant to contribute to the creation of a more protective environment for the children so that their rights were not violated in any way.

She hailed strong partnerships between her Office with organisations like World Vision Zambia in promoting the welfare of children.

Speaking earlier, World Vision Zambia National Director John Hasse said his organization has put in place activities that would ensure that all children in Zambia were protected.

He said all children including those with disabilities had a right to access education adding that marrying off children was bad before they attained the age of eighteen.

And Central Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Chomba said the United Nations Children’s Day that is celebrated annually was important in that it highlighted on the need for special care and protection for children who were at risk.

Mr Chomba regretted the fact that the Mumbwa district had no house for survivors despite securing a piece of land.

This year’s United Nation Children’s day was commemorated under the theme ‘’Children of today, Our Keepers of tomorrow.’’