Itezhi -Tezhi Youth General Secretary Yvonne Muchanga says Child marriages and teen pregnancies have led to violation of children’ rights in Itezhi- tezhi.

Ms Muchanga said young people are not able to claim their rights because of lack of information.

She was speaking during the commemoration of this year ‘s youth day theme: ‘ I take the Lead’ held at Itezhi tezhi Modern Market.

She said there is need for stakeholders to fight violations of girl children’s rights as consequences of not doing so are grave.

Meanwhile Muchanga has called on government to ensure an enabling environment for young people to participate in civic education activities.

She said society should also assist young people to become tools of positive change, “Young people should not be used as political tools to destabilize the district” she said.

She urged the youth to take lead in the betterment of communities.

She however pointed out that the youth in Itezhi-tezhi face a number of challenges that hinder their positive contribution to development.

“Unemployment, lack of adequate tertiary education facilities, lack of youth skills centres and sports facilities are major challenges” she said.

Ms Muchanga also thanked government for strides made in developing the district.

She cited the construction of the new filling station, ongoing road works on the D769 Road, the establishment of district library and Keeping Girls in School (KGS) program as positive developments for the district.

Muchanga said that , as a result of KGS girls are now going back to School after dropping out due to pregnancies and lack of funds and

And Itezhi Tezhi District Commissioner Hendrix Kaimana said government appreciates the role the youth play in the development of the country.

He said government has put measures to create employment opportunities through establishment of skills centres across the country.

Mr Kaimana explained that his office has also been recommending the youth for bursaries for tertiary and high schools.