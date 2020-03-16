Chililabombwe member of parliament Richard Musukwa has advised residents in the area to avoid causing artificial shortage of mealie meal through smuggling.

Mr Musukwa , who is also Mines minister, said the unscrupulous members of the community should not take advantage of Kasumbalesa border post by smuggling the commodity into DRC , warning that culprits risk facing the wrath of law if found wanting.

He said it is unfair to be smuggling mealie to other countries when Zambians are in dare need of the staple food.

ZANIS reports that the minister said this today, when he distributed more than 1000 bags of mealie-meal to flood victims after their houses collapsed due to heavy rains.

Making the donation on behalf of behalf of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit ( DMMU), Mr. Musukwa has also urged millers, especially those who benefited from the subsidized maize, to ensure that the commodity is priced at the recommended retail cost.

He said government will not allow cartels which he said have created an artificial shortage of Mealie meal thereby causing panic in some citizens.

Mr. Musukwa further assured the residents that there is enough maize and mealie meal in the district adding that government will endeavour to make the commodity readily available.

Meanwhile, the residents who received the relief mealie-meal from DMMU have commended government for the gesture.