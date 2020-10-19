Political parties taking part in the Chilubi Council Chairperson by-election set for October 22 have stepped-up campaigns for their respective candidates.

Speaking to ZANIS in separate interviews, the campaign teams together with their candidates described the atmosphere as peaceful and expressed confidence in scooping the seat.

PF Chilubi Mainland Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile said he is optimistic that the ruling party will retain the seat owing to the popularity of the candidate and implementation of developmental projects in the area.

Mr. Mundubile said the PF is a party of choice and hope for the people of Chilubi because of its pro-poor policies and determination to improve people’s welfare.

He added that his party has set a precedence of conducting issue based campaigns.

“First of all, as PF we are already delivering development to Chilubi and the people are appreciating. Our chances are very high and the election results will tell the whole story.” Mr. Mundubile said

And People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) campaign manager Michael Chimponda said his party has no doubt that it’s candidate will win the seat.

Mr. Chimponda said PAC is advocating for development that begins at household level as a strategy to alleviate poverty.

“As PAC, we are preaching a message to advocate for development from the household. Once our candidate wins, we will distribute fishing nets to households.” He said

Meanwhile, UPPZ Northern Province Chairperson Samuel Kabungo said his party seeks to ensure that tangible development is attained in Chilubi by meeting people’s aspirations. .

Mr. Kabungo said the opposition party is enjoying support from people of Chilubi District and will endeavor to address their plight.

“If the people of Chilubi want development, we as United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ) are here to provide the solutions.” Mr. Kabungo said

UPND candidate Risto Mushembe said his party will work towards improving the road network once elected to office.

Mr. Mushembe said a good road network is key to the economic development of the area.

“We need good roads so that our people can have the means to improve their livelihood through various economic activities.” He said.

Four candidates are vying for Chilubi Council Chairperson seat whose by-election is slated for October 22, 2020

The candidates include PF’s Rosemary Chimbini, People’s Alliance for Change (PAC) candidate Mark Mpundu, Risto Mushembe of UPND and Standford Chikuma of United Peaceful and Prosperous Zambia (UPPZ)

The Chilubi Council Chairperson seat fell vacant following the death of Daniel Mwila.