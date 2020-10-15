A 32 year old woman of Chandamali village in Chinsali District in Muchinga Province has been arrested for causing death of her one month old baby.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the arrest of Brenda Bwalya to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali District today.

”A cell phone call was received from a concerned resident of Chandamali village to the effect that a baby boy of one month two weeks of Chandamali village was found dead in the house by its mother Brenda Bwalya aged 32 of the same village, ” Eng Njase said.

Eng Njase said the matter which was reported at Chinsali police station on October 13, 2020 at 09:50 hours occurred between October 12, 2020 at around 19:00 hours and October 13, 2020 at around 06:00 hours in Chandamali Village.

Eng Njase stated that brief facts are that on October 13, 2020 at around 06:00 hours the mother to the deceased, breastfed her baby and put him to sleep and later went outside.

”An hour later, the mother to the deceased allegedly told her niece Gift Mutale 26, to check on the baby after it had slept for a long time, when Gift got the baby she found him dead and bleeding from the nose,” Eng Njase said.

He said acting on the report, officers visited the Crime Scene saying after thorough inspecting of the baby’s body, it was observed that the deceased’s body had some injuries.

Eng Njase added that the body was later deposited in Chinsali General Hospital Mortuary awaiting Postmortem to ascertain the cause of death as the mother was alleged to have caused the death of her baby after she slept on him as she was in a drunken State.