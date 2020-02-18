Water supply has been restored after a tow day crisis in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province.

Chambeshi Water and Sanitation Company Managing Director, Luckson Simumba confirmed the development to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Chinsali today.

Engineer Luckson Simumba said supply was restored on Friday around 21:00 hours.

He said the fault was rectified and supply of water has been normalised to Kapasa Makasa University Campus, Chinsali General Hospital and surrounding areas.

Eng Simumba added that two days ago selected parts of Chinsali district in Muchinga Province were hit with water crisis following a breakdown of an electrical component at the new modular water treatment plant which forced management at Kapasa Makasa University to engage the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to draw water using water bowser.

He said the fault which was caused by the low voltage that was being experienced at the plant, made the water utility company to switch back to the old treatment plant in order for the company to supply water to residents in the Central Business District (CBD).