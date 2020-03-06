The Chipata Magistrate Court has discharged an assault case of a 25 years old man after he was forgiven by the complainant.

Facts of the case are that on February 22, 2020 in Chipata district, Steven Mbewe, a resident of Chimwemwe compound assaulted Ben Malama,36, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to Section 248 of Penal Code Chapter 88 of the Laws of Zambia.

Principal Resident Magistrate, Humphrey Chitalu advised Mbewe to thank Malama for having forgiven him after being assaulted.

He however cautioned Mbewe against involving himself in activities that are unlawful.

“You have been forgiven by Malama and your case has been discharged. You must not do anything like this that will bring you back to court again. You committed a very serious offence and you would have gone to prison for five years,” he said.

He urged Mbewe to be a law abiding citizen and find something productive to do in his life.