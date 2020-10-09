Luapula Province Permanent Secretary Charles Mushota says Government is determined to transform the Chishinga Ranch in Kawambwa District in Luapula Province into a center of excellence.

Mr Mushota said government wants to ensure that the ranch becomes a center where youths will learn different skills on how to manage livestock for their own empowerment.

Mr Mushota disclosed that government has continued to release funds towards the revamping of the breeding center so as to allow the center save its purpose of empowering local people with livestock at an affordable price.

He also pointed out that before the ranch was sold out, it used to stock livestock that attracted economic activities in the area and hence the reason for revamping the center.

He said that after the center was sold, the owners did not concentrate on improving it but instead removed some equipment and left the place in a deplorable state.

“This ranch is key in the livestock sector in the province, already a number of youths have shown interest in venturing into livestock and some have already applied for empowerment so that they can venture into livestock keeping,” he disclosed.

He welcomed the desire for youths to rear livestock as an important step which will be supported through revamping of the ranch into a skills training center.

Mr Mushota further observed that the available market for goats in the Democratic Republic of Congo youths who will engage in goat rearing will reap benefits.

And Luapula Province Fisheries and Livestock Coordinator Joseph Chiti has disclosed that the over K900 thousand released in July this year by President Lungu to improve the Chishinga Ranch has been used accordingly.

Mr. Chiti reviewed that work at the ranch has commenced while a wire fence and solar refrigerator for storage of vaccines have been put.

“A number of projects have been implemented following the funding from the President, among them is a wire fence which is being put up, a refrigerator, the water reticulation and number of livestock is being increased,” he reviewed.

He further disclosed that six workers at the ranch are also receiving salaries.