Kasanka Trust Limited in partnership with the French Government and World Land Trust based in the United Kingdom has procured 5,000 beehives for three community forests in Chitambo district at a cost of K3.2 million.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Kasanka Trust Limited Community Outreach Manager, James Mwanza said the beehives will be stationed in Mpelembe, Reuben and Mapepela areas.

Mr Mwanza said the project will contribute to climate change resilience programmes and create employment for the local residents.

“The creation of community forests in the District is an activity under the Forest Act No. 4 of 2015 which empowers the local people to co-manage the resources around them. The Act gives people power through the department of Forestry to be custodians of natural resources,” he said.

He said Kasanka Trust has been supporting the establishment of community forests starting from community meetings, elections and up to the stage of developing management plans.

Mr Mwanza said management plans have so far been developed for Mpelembe, Njelele and Reuben community forests totalling to 22,000 hectares of land adding that the Department of Forestry through the Director of Forestry has approved the plans and agreements.

“The approval means that, going forward from the date when the management plans and agreements were approved, the powers to manage local forests sits with community forest management groups in these areas,” he said.

He added that Community Markets for Conservation (COMACA) will provide a market for the honey that will be produced by the people.

Mr Mwanza noted that the project will provide an opportunity for people to focus on honey production thereby preventing them from poaching, deforestation and practising illegal farming activities.

And COMACO General Manager for Western Region, Joshua Shonga said he is pleased with the partnership shared with Kasanka and is ready to provide available market for all the produce that will come from the community forests.