National Planning and Development Minister Alexander Chiteme has commended the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church Dorcas Mothers for supplementing government’s efforts in meeting the needs of prisoners and other vulnerable groups in society.

Mr Chiteme said the SDA church has so far done a lot to supplement government’s efforts in helping the inmates and other needy people from the time they partnered with him in community service work.

“Christianity should be demonstrated with works as Christianity without works is dead,” Mr Chiteme stated.

Speaking at Kamfinsa Correctional Facility in Kitwe today when he accompanied the SDA Dorcas mothers from Kitwe North Mission who donated assorted food stuffs and blankets to inmates, Mr Chiteme urged the Dorcas mothers to continue with their community service work.

Mr Chiteme who is also Member of Parliament for Nkana Constituency donated a K5, 000 to female inmates with babies for them to buy clothes for the toddlers.

The Minister also commended Kamfinsa Correctional Facility management for the vibrant agricultural activities that are being carried out by the facility.

He challenged the facility to increase production following the arrival of agricultural equipment at the facility.

He said the facility should make the country food secure and also turn the area into the agricultural hub of the region and supply food to the surrounding countries.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Chileshe Bweupe who accompanied the Minister commended Kamfinsa Correctional facility for keeping the inmates safe from COVID-19 noting that no case has been recorded at the facility so far.

Mr Bweupe also commended the SDA mothers for the community service work they are doing in the district in partnership with Mr Chiteme.

And Evangelist Norious Kachasa from Kitwe North Mission encouraged the inmates to be of good service to one another and help each other improve their characters.

Evangelist Kachasa also admonished the inmates that God loves them and that he has good plans for each one of them.

He said they should realize that the Lord could be keeping some of them in prison to preserve them for eternal life.

And Owen Chimowo, an inmate thanked Mr Chiteme and the Dorcas mothers for showing love and care to the inmates by sharing their resources through the donated items.

Mr Chimowo also thanked President Edgar Lungu for his support towards the Correctional facility.