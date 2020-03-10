Pambashe Member Parliament (MP), Ronald Chitotela says five girls in his constituency will be awarded 100 percent scholarships in tourism related programmes in Europe’s top 10 Universities next year.

Mr Chitotela disclosed that he managed to secure 30 scholarships for Zambia, of which 10 will go to Pambashe, for the young women to pursue bachelors and a Master’s degree programmes in tourism.

The MP who is Tourism and Arts Minister disclosed this in Kawambwa during the 2020 International Women’s Day commemorations at Kaka Primary School.

Mr Chitotela since called on community representatives to identify young girls and women with best Grade 12 results.

The Minister said the girls and women that have shown prowess in their academic path and want to pursue studies to Master’s degree level in tourism so that they can be taken on board in the United Nations World Tourism Organization Sponsored programme.

Mr Chitotela noted that this is a sure way of interpreting this year’s theme which states: “I am a Generation of Equality; Realizing Women’s Rights.”

He said when women are given equal rights, they prove to bring the multiplier effect to any production process as proven in how they prudently use financial resources.

Mr Chitotela further said President Edgar Lungu has shown at the highest level that gender equality is a progressive way of running government by having the first-ever female Vice President, Inonge Wina.

And a representative, Joan Sunga, said women in the area have joined the rest of the world in working towards the, “Each for Equal Campaign” which seeks to support women to earn a decent living.

Ms Sunga called on government to consider empowering the women with activities that will help them grow and contribute to national development.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today by Ministry of Tourism and Arts Public Relations Officer, Sakabilo Kalembwe.