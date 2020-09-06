Chongwe District Commissioner Roster Mwanza says the church must play a key role in the prevention of HIV/AIDS and Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Mr Mwanza states that in fact, the Clergy are in a better position to champion the fight against GBV, as they have a respectable platform that they can utilize to sensitise members of the public on issues surrounding the prevention of HIV/AIDS in local communities.

ZANIS reports that Mr Mwanza said this today, when he officially opened a training for Chongwe faith organizations on critical interventions for epidemic control in Chongwe today.

Mr Mwanza commended ECR for working with various communities and stakeholders to address challenges affecting the livelihood of the people in the country.

“I implore participants of the training to work with the government and ECR to enhance the HIV prevention, care and treatment outcomes in Chongwe,” Mr Mwanza stated.

Meanwhile, District adolescent health focal point person Jean Miti, stated that the training is also one of the ways in which the government and its partners such as ECR are trying to sensitise different groups of people especially the youth in communities on issues surrounding the prevention of HIV/AIDS.