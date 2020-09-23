Mansa Catholic Diocese Bishop, Patrick Chisanga has urged the people of Chief Kasoma Lunga in Lunga District to remain united and follow their tradition in choosing their heir to the throne following the death of their chief.

Speaking when he visited the palace of the Late Chief, Kasoma Lunga who died in April this year, Bishop Chisanga noted that the Late Chief was a strong Christian who ruled his people with strong Christian values of unity and good morals and that he should be replaced in a befitting manner.

Bishop Chisanga stated that the family and the community should remain true to the good values that the late Chief believed in.

“During the time the late Chief was unwell, I had the opportunity of meeting and praying with him and one could tell that he was a chief who strongly believed in God, this is the spirit we want people he left behind to exhibit” he said.

Bishop Chisanga added that the church was blessed to have a traditional leader who believed in God and made efforts to lead and live by example to his subjects.

“It would be nice for the people of Kasoma Lunga to follow in the footsteps of the late Chief Kasoma Lunga and continue to remain united during this process of seeking for the heir to the throne,” he stated.

Bishop Chisanga observed that there are certain values that our forefathers left us with and have contributed to the growth of the nation and that it is such values that the people of Lunga should learn from and follow.

Bishop Chisanga has urged the Acting Chief Kasoma Lunga to continue working with the government of the day as the late chief did and to pray for God’s grace to be upon the chiefdom.

He added that collaborating with the government will forge good partnerships that will see sustainable development in the area.