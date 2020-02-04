The clergy in Lufwanyama district on the Copperbelt has called on the church to continue praying for political leaders amidst satanic threats and ritual killings occurring in the country.

Pastor Susan Sawanga of Lord’s way ministries says no man has greater powers than God hence the need for every Zambian to stand on his faith.

She empahsised that Zambia has no place for satanic acts, adding that it is therefore high time the church rose to the occasion to help set the country free from negative beliefs.

And elder Thomas Chaufunama of Kafubu union Baptist Church also said the church will not continue to watch innocent citizens being killed and used as sacrifice for ritual practices.

He further encouraged everyone in the area to strengthen their biblical faith in order to help government arrest every element of ritual killers.

The members of clergy said this during the first inter-denomination prayers held in the district against satanic attacks and ritual killings being experienced in the area.

Meanwhile Lufwanyama district Commissioner Miniver Mutesa who also attended the prayers thanked the Church for providing spiritual support to government in ending the rising evil deeds in the country.