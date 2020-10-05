Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, Godfridah Sumaili has encouraged churches that congregate in classrooms to exercise more patience before they start using the facilities for church services.

Reverand Sumaili said the church has cooperated very well in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic adding that for those that congregate in churches they must exercise more patient while the ministry assesses the situation as schools have just opened.

She said this when she called on North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu in Solwezi today.

“We understand it has been very difficult for them but all we want is to protect our children who are using the same facilities. Let us allow the schools to put things in place in terms of preventive measures.

“Let us not relax even as we see the numbers of confirmed cases of covid-19 reducing but to vigorously continue fighting the scourge. We have done well so far and we are almost getting there,” Rev. Sumaili said.

And Provincial Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has welcomed the stance by the ministry of national guidance and religious affairs to halt congregation of churches in classrooms subject to observing the covid-19 health guidelines.

“Let us see how the situation will be before we stabilize and allow churches to congregate in classrooms, adults are more exposed than children due to life styles and they come to use the same facilities that children are using,” Mr Mubukwanu said.

Mr Mubukwanu said churches that congregate in classrooms must wait until all the measures are put in place and threats are eliminated before allowing them to conduct church services in schools.