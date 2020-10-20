Northern Province Minister Chungu Bwalya has urged churches in the Province to help promote peace and unity among political players in the province.

Mr. Chungu said churches should be in the fore front in promoting peace and condemning those who want to use violence to get into leadership positions.

The Provincial Minister said this in speech read on his behalf by Northern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Captain Davison Mulenga during the National Day of prayers, fasting, repentance and reconciliation.

The minister further advised all Christians in the country to preach love and live in unity in communities.

“Let us live as one while appreciating diversity, because together, we can build a prosperous and united Zambia for ourselves and future generations.

He said he is indebted to the good leadership of President Edgar Lungu for his insights into coming up with a day for prayers, reconciliation, unity and peace.

He urged churches to take the National day of prayers seriously because it is a very important day on which people gather together to seek Gods face in prayers.

Meanwhile Bishop Maybin Mulenga has advised all political players to draw close to God and pray for unity as the country approach the year 2021.

Mr. Mulenga said it is good that political leaders reconcile with each other before we enter election year.

“Once political leaders reconcile they will set a very good picture to their followers and we will see less or no violence in next year’s campaigns,” he said.

He also advised political cadres to treat each other like members of one family despite being affiliated to different political parties in Northern Province.