Cashew Infrastructure Development Project (CIDP) says despite all odds, it remains resilient in supporting women in capacity building of about 30, 000 women farmers in the area.

CIDP Gender Specialist Ngula Ikafa says the project remain focused on building capacity and empowering more women beneficiaries through access to land, equity access to financial and technical resources, among others.

“Lack of gender equality in CIDP limits a woman farmers access to agricultural inputs, credits services and market hence the need to involve them if the project is to succeed, “ she said.

Ms. Ikafa disclosed that, the gender mainstreaming strategy in the project will focus on increasing access to planned activities for women as well as increasing their participation in implementation, community representation and decision making.

She was speaking today during a meeting of taking stock of gender in CIDP activities and action plan for 2020 that was held at Liseli Lodge in Mongu District.

The Project’s objective is to contribute to the country’s poverty reduction and improved household incomes through improved cashew production, processing and marketing. Enhanced household incomes will lead to improved household food security.

And officiating at the meeting, Western Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Mukwambuyu Katungu said the provincial administration will continue to support the CIDP because it is one of the projects that will reduce the poverty levels in the province.

Mr. Katungu has since urged officers who are implementing the CIDP to put more efforts and ensure that it is a success.

Meanwhile, Limulunga District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Likando Mubiana said there is need to put in measures to enough that more women are involved in the CIDP.

Mr. Mubiana noted that, women should overcome the factors that prevent them from spearheading projects such as traditional practices that hider them from coordinating men as they are expected to be submissive all the time.

He has since appealed to women not to relax but raise and compete with man.