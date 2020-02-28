Northwestern provincial health office has appealed to citizens to consider donating blood to help save lives amidst gassing attacks and alleged ritual killings.

Provincial health office senior planner, Clement Naweji said due to the recent happenings involving ritual murders and gassing , the ministry of health in the province is in a crisis as it has limited supply of blood for emergency cases.

Mr Naweji said this in Kabompo today during a national health insurance scheme sensitization exercise for civil servants.

He said people are refusing to donate blood due to suspicion that it is being used for rituals which is not the case as donated blood is used to treat emergencies and anemic patients which has been difficult recently.

Mr Naweji said the ministry of health has only briefly put on hold the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA) survey program and not routine blood donation as other lives depend on it.

And speaking at the same event Kabompo district health director, Mumba Kahilu announced that the department will soon embark on administering HPV vaccine for cervical cancer prevention school going young girls aged between 14 and 16 years.

Dr Kahilu also appealed to parents and guardians to avail and allow their children to get the vaccine through their schools to prevent cervical cancer.