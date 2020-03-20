A clergy in Mpulungu has urged people to adhere to the regulations that have been put by Government to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Stella Maris Parish Priest, Reverend Father James Bwalya says it is important to abide by government’s measures aimed to protect the people from contracting the virus hence the need to people to adhere to those regulations.

Fr. Bwalya also appealed to ensure that people report all visitors that they receive from the neighboring countries to the relevant authorities so that they can be screened.

He said Mpulungu is a porous border town hence the need for people to be security and health conscious so that they protect not only themselves but the whole country.

Fr. Bwalya urged the catholic congregants during the homily he delivered at Stella Maris church in Mpulungu yesterday.

The Parish Priest explained that some people that come from the neighboring countries entering the country do not pass through the Mpulungu border post to be checked but use other routes and enter into the community unnoticed.

He said by reporting such people, the communities will be helping Government to ensure that the corona virus in prevented in the country.

Fr. Bwalya also urged people , in accordance to government’s directive, to observe high levels of cleanliness and proper hygiene during the period of the spread of the coronavirus.