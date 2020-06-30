A Clinical Officer of Lundazi District, Eastern Province has been arrested for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration contrary to section 14(1) of the Medicines and Allied Substances Act No. 3 of 2013.

Rodwell Banda, aged 34 years, a resident of Chimutulu Compound in Lundazi district has since been detained at Lundazi Police pending processing of court documents required for prosecution.

Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) Senior Public Relations Officer, Christabel Iliamupu said the incident happened following a routine inspection undertaken by ZAMRA inspectors, in collaboration with the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), at Lundazi Main Market.

Ms IIiamupu has urged all those wishing to operate pharmacies, health shops and Agro-Veterinary shops to ensure that certificates of registration and or Health Shop Permits are applied for.

She noted that this is important in safeguarding public and animal health by ensuring that only certified health facilities that meet the set requirements, standards and guidelines are in operation.

This is according to a statement issued in Lusaka today by Ms Iliamupu.