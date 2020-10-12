Copperbelt Provincial Health Director Robert Zulu has appealed to President Edgar Lungu to help the Province with advanced life saving implements.

Dr. Zulu made an appeal today during President Lungu’s tour of Masaiti District hospital.

Dr. Zulu said the Province has been privileged with a number of ambulances but that most of the lifesaving equipment are basic which requires to be replaced with advanced apparatuses.

He said some health facilities such as Masaiti district hospital’s strategic position need advanced life saving devices fitted into ambulances to preserve lives during referrals.

“We are grateful your excellence that we are have received as a province a good number of ambulances but I wish to state that most of them have basic lifesaving ones, ” Dr. Zulu said.

Dr. Zulu further added that the hospital is need of theater equipment for it to be operational.

And President Lungu said he will engage with Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to respond to the challenges faced.

The President also urged the local leadership not to wait for his visit for them to bring forth challenges faced by the people.

He said he does not want to see lack of medical equipment being a barrier to the attainment of universal access to health services.

President Lungu said his administration desires to end maternal, neonatal and under five deaths which can only be achieved if certain obstacles are addressed so as to arrive at the targeted goal.