Government has through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) has engaged some companies to make reusable face masks for schools on the Copperbelt province .

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe has directed Unity Garments, one of the companies engaged to make 200, 000 reusable face masks by the DMMU to speed up production.

ZANIS reports Mr Nundwe said the company should ensure that the face masks are delivered to government before schools re-open on June 1.

“You have this huge task to make 200 thousand face masks. I want you to beat the deadline to avoid last minute panic,” he said.

Mr Nundwe said he is impressed with Unity Garment for maintaining its work force amid the outbreak of COVID-19 when other companies are laying off workers due the impact of the pandemic.

He expressed happiness that the company with over 80 workers has put in place necessary anti COVID-19 measures to ensure employees are safe from contracting Coronavirus.

And Unity Garments Sales Manager, Steven Kanengo said his company has the capacity to produce and deliver the face masks to government before schools re- open.

Mr Kanengo said the company has decided to continue production irrespective of the Coronavirus outbreak because the manufacturing sector is key to the country’s economy.

Meanwhile, the company has donated two thousand face masks and 200 work suits to the Ministry of General Education at a cost of K48 000 .

And Mr. Nundwe who received the donation on behalf of government commended the company for the gesture saying it will go a long way in enhancing hygiene standards in schools.

And speaking on behalf of Copperbelt Provincial Education Officer, Felix Ngoma, Provincial Education Standards Officer, and Terry Changwe disclosed that the area needs over 250, 000 face masks for both pupils and frontline members of staff once examination classes open.

“The donation will also help our teachers who will be helping in the screening of our pupils. It will go a long way in enhancing safety of our young learner’s,” he said.