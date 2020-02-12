The Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) president, Lubinda Habazoka says the coronavirus that has hit China has not posted any negative effects on the Zambian economy.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Kitwe, Dr Habazoka said the trade between Zambia and China has continued flowing.

“There are no trade restrictions as most of the goods China gets from Zambia are raw materials like copper which have continued to move from Zambia to China”, he said.

Dr Habazoka said the Coronavirus out breaks in China is not likely to affect the trade between the two countries as the virus is only in one region.

Dr Habazoka says china will continue to trade with Zambia as it is not the entire country that has been hit by the coronavirus.

The EAZ president further observed that China usually experiences different kinds of diseases during winter and still continues to trade.

Dr Habazoka has however advised Zambians travelling to China to be cautious and ensure that they follow all the set guidelines.

He has further urged Zambians not to panic as the coronavirus epidemic was a passing phase.

China has been hit by a Coronavirus which has killed more than 900 people and infected over 40,000.

The Chinese authorities have quarantined the city of Wuhan which is the epi-centre for the disease.