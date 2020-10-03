A 55 year old council employee has been found dead in his house in Kalulushi district.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner, Charity Katanga confirmed the development to ZANIS and identified the deceased as Oliver Kapeyo who works for Kalulushi Municipal Council.

Ms Katanga said the deceased of house number 135 Ngweshi Street, died yesterday around 17:30hrs

“It is a sudden and unnatural death, the relatives confirmed that he was not sick but they were surprised to find him seated with foam coming from the mouth,” she said.

Ms Katanga said when Police visited the scene, they found the body lying in the sitting room with foam from the mouth.

She further said the body was inspected and no injuries were found on the deceased.

The body of the deceased is currently lying in Kalulushi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.