Ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Ed Chomba has directed local authorities in the country to provide refresher courses in procurement so as to prevent audit queries.

Bishop Chomba emphasized the need for local authorities to further formulate policies that will keep track of the procurement system.

He was speaking during the official closer of a procurement course at Chalimbana Local Government Training Institute.

Bishop Chomba stated that his ministry has been entrusted with numerous tasks citing the construction of roads, markets among others that have an impact on the lives of local people.

He however noted that local authorities has been flanged with audit queries due to irregularities hence called for effective and efficient procurement and facilitating of goods and services.

Bishop Chomba stated that keeping track of the procurement department will standardize the local authorities service provision which will in turn improve the livelihoods of many Zambians.

“It is a known fact that councils in Zambia have a very critical role to play in improving livelihoods of communities through the efficient and effective provision of services owing to their close proximity to the citizenry,” he said.

“This role has not been fully realised for various reasons. One of the reasons has to do with failure by local authorities to procure the right quality or quantity of goods and services required for the appropriate delivery of public services,” Bishop Chomba pointed out.

Bishop Chomba commended the Zambia Public Procurement Authority and Chalimbana Local Government Service Commission for facilitating the programme saying it will mitigate procurement breaches, serve financial resources as well as improve service delivery.

And ZPPA Director, Idah Chella assured continued support and partnership with the Local Government Commission so that councils are equipped with the necessary guidance on procurement.

“We assure you that ZPPA will always be ready to provide training in councils across the country. To the participants, I urge you to apply the knowledge acquired in order to avoid irregularities in procurement,” Ms Chella said.

Speaking on behalf of participants, Fridah Mulenga said the training will go a long way in reducing omissions that councils experience in procurement process.

“I want to assure you that the training we have undergone will go a long way towards reducing irregularities, discrepancies, disparities and omissions that our councils are experiencing in procurement processes,” Ms Mulenga stated.

She however noted that other departments who are key in the procurement processes should also be engaged in such trainings so that they can also acquire the necessary information