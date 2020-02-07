A 30 year old Milenge man has been ordered to pay his father in-law K 600 for accusing him of practicing witch craft and beating him up.

Facts before the Milenge Local Court were that on 21st January, 2020 Martin Bwalya of Shulu Nkandu village in Chief Sokontwe’s chiefdom sent for his father in-law Fenatty Kunda,70, of John Nkumba village in the same chiefdom over a domestic matter.

The plaintiff said Bwalya asked him to help them sort out the marital problems he was having with his daughter.

He said he however to respond promptly as he had gone to the clinic.

The plaintiff said later upon arrival, he found the defendant angry and he accused him of practicing witchcraft before beating him up.

The Plaintiff said the defendant claimed he did not want to help them solve their problems because he was a wizard who made his daughter stubborn.

The Plaintiff wanted compensation from his son in-law.

However, the defendant said his father in-law wanted to throw a punch at him hence he retaliated and beat him up.

In his ruling, Magistrate Heaven Chimpandu said there was no evidence that the plaintiff was a wizard or was beaten by the defendant.

Magistrate Chimpandu ,however, charged the defendant based on his acceptance that he threw a punch at the plaintiff.

The magistrate then ordered the defendant to pay the plaintiff K 600 and made him kneel down and ask for forgiveness from him for his unbecoming behaviour which is against African culture.